Psyched: Protesters At DEA HQ Demand Access To Psychedelics, Connecticut Approves Budget Bill With MDMA & Psilocybin Programs

Psychedelics policy action took center stage this week.

In Connecticut, the House of Representatives approved a budget bill that includes provisions to grant certain patients access to MDMA-assisted or psilocybin-assisted therapy, while policy makers in Colorado and New York continued to defend the regulation of psychedelics for mental health.

Meanwhile, a group of activists gathered in protest in front of the DEA’s headquarters, demanding ease of access to psychedelics for the terminally ill.

Private research into psychedelics also got a push forward, with the release of results from the world’s largest phase 1 clinical trial for LSD microdosing, by MindBio Therapeutics.

Activists held a protest, including a die-in outside of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) headquarters in Virginia. They were protesting against the DEA's “obstruction of Right to Try statutes at the federal and state level that patients and advocates say should…Read More…

Cybin Inc. CYBN and Kernel, two companies that undertook a joint feasibility study to evaluate the effects ketamine has on blood flow in the brain in late March, announced their results. In a video shared by Kernel, the company’s CEO and founder, Bryan...Read More...

Psychedelics continue to garner attention as possible treatments for diverse mental health conditions. Now, Compass Pathways CMPS will undertake a study to evaluate psilocybin’s effects on autistic adults. The study, named Psilaut, is being co-sponsored by the...Read More...

Microdosing is the practice of taking a small — or “micro” — dose of a psychedelic compound for subtle mental health benefits instead of the distorted perception that comes with...Read More...

In an interview with libertarian magazine Reason, Colorado’s governor Jared Polis (D) shared his support for decriminalizing psychedelics. According to the governor, some of the substances show therapeutic potential for people battling mental health disorders, such as depression or anxiety,...Read More...

Lawmakers in New York are pushing for psychedelics reform, Marijuana Moment reported. At a virtual symposium hosted by the Sanctuary for Independent Media last month, assembly members Linda Rosenthal (D) and Pat Burke (D) talked about their respective proposals for psilocybin decriminalization....Read More...

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Pharmather Holdings Ltd. PHRRF a patent for a ketamine production process. The patent, titled “Ketamine Flow Synthesis,” refers to a continuous-flow process technology for the preparation of ketamine and ketamine analogs. It...Read More...

Delic Holdings Corp.’s DELCF subsidiary Ketamine Wellness Centers will start offering a new therapy in some of its locations: NAD+ infusion therapy. Starting on May 9, the clinics in Jacksonville, Houston, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Las Vegas and Tucson will introduce the new… Read More...

Mindbio Therapeutics, a company of the Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLRZF announced the completion of the world’s largest Phase 1 clinical trial for LSD microdosing. The randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial lasted 12 months and included 80 healthy participants.... Read More...

The Connecticut House of Representatives approved a budget bill that includes provisions to grant certain patients access to MDMA-assisted or psilocybin-assisted therapy, reported Marijuana Moment. The bill would create psychedelic treatment centers in the state as part of expanded access...Read More…

Compass Pathways CMPS, a company developing psychedelic pharmaceutical drugs for the mental health space, announced the publication of two new investigator-initiated studies using its flagship compound, COMP360. COMP360 is a synthetic isolate of psilocybin, the active compound commonly...Read More…

In this special edition of the RazReport, Benzinga Founder & CEO Jason Raznick sits down with Kevin O'Leary, AKA Mr. Wonderful at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference to discuss why he's investing in psychedelics. Below is a transcript of their conversation. To watch the...Read More...

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWIN IWINF released financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The company, active in the natural supplements market since 1994, added CBD products in 2018 and this year entered the psychedelics space… Read More…