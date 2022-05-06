What Is The Future Of Psychedelics In New York? Two Lawmakers Are Pushing For Reforms

Lawmakers in New York are pushing for psychedelics reform, Marijuana Moment reported.

At a virtual symposium hosted by the Sanctuary for Independent Media last month, assembly members Linda Rosenthal (D) and Pat Burke (D) talked about their respective proposals for psilocybin decriminalization.

Rosenthal sponsored two different reform bills in the legislature. The first one aims to create a “psychedelic research institute” that would study the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances, while the second one looks to decriminalize psilocybin.

On the other hand, Burke said he would like to make psilocybin a medical treatment for qualifying patients. If the molecule were approved by the FDA, bill A08569 would establish a pilot program for trained facilitators to obtain it.

Furthermore, a psilocybin therapy advisory board would be created, which would issue recommendations on the use of the substance.

The bills of both lawmakers were referred to a committee, but there are no expected dates for hearing or votes.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons