Pilot Study By Cybin Shows That Ketamine Modifies Connectivity Between Brain Regions

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) and Kernel, two companies that undertook a joint feasibility study to evaluate the effects ketamine has on blood flow in the brain in late March, announced their results.

In a video shared by Kernel, the company’s CEO and founder, Bryan Johnson, acted as the first pilot participant. He was administered intramuscular ketamine and the hemodynamics of his brain were measured. In his case, as well as for all other participants, the study took 11 days. During the first 5 days, a baseline brain activity was recorded, with dosing on day 6 and follow-up sessions for the remainder.

The goal of the study was to analyze functional connectivity in the brain, that is, the strength and frequency with which two or more brain regions communicate. The pilot showed a relatively stable functional connectivity in the first 5 days. But, after the ketamine was administered, evidence was found that the substance modified the way information traveled in the brain. Johnson added that “remarkably, the effect lingers for days afterward.”

Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s CEO, highlighted the importance of Kernel Flow as a technology that can make brain studies easier and more cost-effective. “Kernels Flow's technology is revolutionary in the field of brain imaging as it is the first easy-to-use wearable that can collect real-time brain activity before, during and after a psychedelic experience. Previously, studies had to rely on subjective patient reporting,” Drysdale said.

Photo: Courtesy of Kernel