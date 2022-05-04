The World's Largest Microdosing Clinical Trial Has Been Completed, Here Are The Results

Mindbio Therapeutics, a company of the Blackhawk Growth Corp. (OTCPK: BLRZF) announced the completion of the world’s largest Phase 1 clinical trial for LSD microdosing.

The randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial lasted 12 months and included 80 healthy participants. The aim of the trial was to develop LSD microdoses as a viable medicine to treat mental health disorders such as depression.

After analyzing the data from this study, the company expects to announce a Phase 2 trial.

According to Mindbio, LSD can substantially change “cognition, thinking, mood and perception, however in much smaller ‘microdoses’, the medicine is sub-perceptual.” That means that patients could benefit from LSD without experiencing the psychedelic effects.

However, an earlier and smaller study by the University of Chicago found no evidence to back that claim.

Harriet de Wit, Ph.D., lead investigator of that study, noted that even if no evidence could be found that LSD microdosing improved cognitive function, the study “doesn’t disprove microdosing’s possible benefits.” With that in mind, the results of Mindbio’s study could shed new light on the subject.

“We are proud of the incredible work of our scientific team and the completion of this great milestone as we head towards developing game-changing treatments for mental health conditions,” Frederick Pels, Blackhawk’s CEO, said.

Mindbio is expected to go through a spinout in the near future, which would make the division a company of its own and give each BlackHawk shareholder shares of Mindbio once the spinout is completed.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash