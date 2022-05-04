QQQ
What Is NAD+, Ketamine Wellness Center's New Therapy?

by Fermin Orgambide, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 2:34 PM | 1 min read

Delic Holdings Corp.’s DELCF subsidiary Ketamine Wellness Centers will start offering a new therapy in some of its locations: NAD+ infusion therapy.

Starting on May 9, the clinics in Jacksonville, Houston, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Las Vegas and Tucson will introduce the new therapy to their offerings.

NAD+ is a fundamental coenzyme found in every cell of the body thought to have multiple beneficial effects, especially in maintaining cell health. The problem is that with age NAD+ levels naturally decrease.

Currently, there are numerous brands that sell the molecule as a supplement, such as Tru Niagen, Bulletproof, Theagehack and UltraNMN, but the offering for intravenous or intramuscular administration is much lower.

 "The introduction of NAD+ infusion therapy to our clinics is a strong complement to ketamine therapy and has benefits for their mental and physical well-being,” commented Kevin Nicholson, CEO of Delic and KWC.

Posted In: Delic Holdings Corp.Ketamine Wellness CentersBiotechCannabisNewsPenny StocksPsychedelicsMarketsGeneral