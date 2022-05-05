Pharmather Lands US Patent To Formulate, Produce Ketamine With This New Process

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Pharmather Holdings Ltd. PHRRF a patent for a ketamine production process.

The patent, titled “Ketamine Flow Synthesis,” refers to a continuous-flow process technology for the preparation of ketamine and ketamine analogs. It was developed at the Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis, of which professor Jean-Christophe Monbaliu is the head.

According to the company, this new technology addresses the problems and shortcomings of ketamine batch processes “to improve yield production, reproducibility, purity profile, and requiring smaller footprint for production.” The process can also be applied to ketamine analogs with the same benefits.

Fabio Chianelli, CEO of the company, said: “Our goal is to become the leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals. The recent grant of the U.S. patent strengthens our patent portfolio of novel uses, delivery forms, formulations, and production processes of ketamine and ketamine analogs.”

The company has been looking to develop ketamine as a viable treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and recently received FDA approval for a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash.