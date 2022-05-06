Colorado Gov Jared Polis Shares Support For Psychedelics Reform, Says Prohibition Inhibits Research

In an interview with libertarian magazine Reason, Colorado’s governor Jared Polis (D) shared his support for decriminalizing psychedelics.

According to the governor, some of the substances show therapeutic potential for people battling mental health disorders, such as depression or anxiety, and the current legal state of psychedelics makes it difficult to research them.

Though Polin did not say that he supported active effort to fully legalize psychedelics. “I generally don’t think that things like that should be dealt with through a criminal setting,” the governor said.

“[Psychedelics] might have some therapeutic uses around people that are trying to get off of opioids, or people that had major problems with depression or anxiety,” Polis explained, also mentioning some studies that are expanding on these topics.

“The clinical studies are inhibited by the illegality of some of the substances," he noted and compared the situation to cannabis.

The governor now has the opportunity to give himself a push towards psychedelics reform, since a recent bill unanimously approved by a Senate Committee was sent to his desk. That measure would give veterans access to medicinal MDMA and set a legal precedent for therapeutic psychedelics.

Photo: Courtesy of Western Area Power