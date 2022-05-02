Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Consumption Lounges Are Back At Artist Tree In California, Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Verano & Ayr Wellness Open Shops

Curaleaf Holdings Kicks Off Sales At Two New Florida Stores

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF announced the launch of cannabis sales at two new Florida retail locations.

The new store at 2900 Country Club Ln. in Pembroke Park became operational on Friday.

The 1930 S McCall Road shop in Englewood will open its doors to customers on Thursday, May 5.

The company's latest expansion in the Sunshine State increases its retail footprint to 47 dispensaries statewide and 130 dispensaries across the country.

The stores' offerings include a premium selection of vaporizers, edibles, and whole flower products, including BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite & Elite Live, Select Live Rosin Vape Carts and Concentrates and RSO's by Curaleaf.

"Florida is one of the fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the country, and as we have expanded in the state, we've grown our market share by increasing the number of patients we serve," Matt Darin, president of Curaleaf US said. "Our new location in Englewood allows us to serve a new community of patients and provide convenient access to Curaleaf's innovative products and services."

Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Dispensary Experience to Portsmouth, VA

Columbia Care Inc. CCHW CCHW CCHWF 3LP recently announced that its Portsmouth dispensary, located at 4012 Seaboard Ct., has completed the rebrand to the company's award-winning Cannabist retail experience.

The New York-based company operates another Cannabist in Virginia Beach and is set to open one in Carytown this summer. This is the 31st Cannabist location among Columbia Care's 84 active retail locations.

Cannabist Portsmouth offers several of Columbia Care's brands, including Seed & Strain, Classix, and gLeaf, and a wide selection of products such as edibles, extracts, tinctures, pre-rolls, vapes and whole flower, as well as the company's proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

"Our high-quality cannabis, combined with a dispensary experience that is welcoming to patients of all experience levels, are the core elements of Cannabists across the country, and we look forward to sharing this with our Portsmouth community," Jesse Channon, the company's chief growth officer said.

Verano Expands Retail Footprint In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF is opening MÜV Hobe Sound, its 45th Florida location and 96th nationwide.

Located at 10455 SE Federal Highway, in Hobe Sound, the new shop offers an online menu for effortless browsing of their extensive product selection. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead for express in-store pickup.

"Opening MÜV Hobe Sound, the community's first medical cannabis dispensary, adds another convenient location for our patients on Florida's beautiful Treasure Coast," stated John Tipton, president of Verano. "We're thrilled to add MÜV Hobe Sound to our growing Florida footprint, where our dedicated team of compassionate cannabis advisors will offer our premium suite of medical cannabis offerings for patients across the region for years to come."

MÜV's comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Ayr Wellness Opens Dispensary In Tampa, FL

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF recently announced the opening of its 46th Florida dispensary, located in southern Tampa.

The new dispensary encompasses over 3,000 square feet of retail space in Hillsborough County and is located just off the Dale Mabry Highway, an artery connecting several major shopping destinations, MacDill Air Force Base and Tampa International Airport.

The store features Ayr's full line of concentrates, edibles, gummies, vapes, and a selection of high-quality flower, including whole flower and pre-rolls.

"We are proud to welcome the latest addition to our Florida footprint," Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr, said. "This opening, our 46th in the state, coincides with the recent launch of Kynd premium flower and Walking STIX pre-rolls, representing a further expansion of our product portfolio and selection of high-quality product offerings available to our Florida patients."

The Artist Tree Studio Cannabis Lounge Brings Back Consumption Lounges In Southern California

The Artist Tree Edibles recently announced the return of consumption lounge operations in Southern California.

The Artist Tree Studio Cannabis Lounge at 8625 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood kicked off operations on April 20 – National Cannabis Day, reported WFMZ-TV 69 News.

The Artist Tree opened its first location in 2019 as a new brand of cannabis business, creating one-of-a-kind destinations for art and cannabis exploration.

The Cannabis Smoking and Edible Lounge offers a curated premium selection of cannabis products geared toward on-site consumption with single-serving items and smaller sizes of flower, pre-rolls and vapes.

Guests can enjoy table-side service set in a performance space, indoor and outdoor seating, as well as multiple non-smoking areas for edible consumption alongside non-infused food and drink options in partnership with Kitchen 24.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Mossholder on Unsplash