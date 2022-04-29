Verano Opens 45th Florida MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Hobe Sound

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO, is opening MÜV Hobe Sound, its 45th Florida location and 96th nationwide. MÜV Hobe Sound, located at 10455 SE Federal Highway, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, local time.

“Opening MÜV Hobe Sound, the community’s first medical cannabis dispensary, adds another convenient location for our patients on Florida’s beautiful Treasure Coast,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “We’re thrilled to add MÜV Hobe Sound to our growing Florida footprint, where our dedicated team of compassionate cannabis advisors will offer our premium suite of medical cannabis offerings for patients across the region for years to come.”

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive product selection. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

