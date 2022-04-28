Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Dispensary Experience To Portsmouth, Virginia

Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF CCHW CCHW 3LP announced that its Portsmouth dispensary, located at 4012 Seaboard Ct., has completed the re-brand to the company’s Cannabist retail experience. The company operates another Cannabist in Virginia Beach and is set to open another in Carytown this summer. This is the 31st Cannabist location among the company’s 84 active retail locations.

“We are thrilled to bring the Cannabist experience to more of Virginia’s growing base of medical patients, especially on the heels of the Governor and state legislature’s recent reforms to make the program even more accessible,” said Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care. “Our high quality cannabis, combined with a dispensary experience that is welcoming to patients of all experience levels, are the core elements of Cannabists across the country, and we look forward to sharing this with our Portsmouth community. We are grateful to the Board of Pharmacy, local legislators and our patients for allowing us to share our passion for the plant through the Cannabist experience.”

Cannabist Portsmouth offers several of Columbia Care’s brands including Seed & Strain, Classix and gLeaf and a wide selection of products such as edibles, extracts, tinctures, pre-rolls, vapes and whole flower. Patients also have access to Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs. Starting July 1, 2022, new patients applying for a medical card will only need a certification from a registered practitioner.

The company is licensed to operate a total of 12 dispensaries. To support this retail footprint, Columbia Care currently operates nearly 148,000 square feet of cultivation and production capacity and has a fleet of delivery vehicles able to serve the entire state.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

