Curaleaf Opens Two New Cannabis Dispensaries In Pembroke Park And Englewood, Florida

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Florida. Curaleaf Pembroke Park (2900 Country Club Ln.) is open, with Curaleaf Englewood (1930 S McCall Road) to follow on May 5th, pending regulatory approvals. The company's latest expansion in the Sunshine State will increase its retail footprint to 47 dispensaries statewide and 130 dispensaries across the country.

Curaleaf Englewood is the company's first dispensary in Englewood City, servicing the scenic area that stretches from Venice to Northport. Curaleaf Pembroke Park is the company's third dispensary in Broward County and first south of Fort Lauderdale between Hollywood and Hallandale Beach.

As Curaleaf expands its retail presence in the largest medical market in the country, more patients will have access to a premium selection of vaporizers, edibles, and whole flower products, including BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite & Elite Live, Select Live Rosin Vape Carts and Concentrates and RSO's by Curaleaf.

"Florida is one of the fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the country, and as we have expanded in the state, we've grown our market share by increasing the number of patients we serve," stated Matt Darin, president of Curaleaf US. "Our new location in Englewood allows us to serve a new community of patients and provide convenient access to Curaleaf's innovative products and services."

The grand openings of Curaleaf Pembroke Park will take place on May 6th while Englewood will host its grand opening on May 13th featuring exclusive promotions and opportunities for patients to earn rewards points.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

