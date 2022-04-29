Ayr Wellness Opens 46th Cannabis Dispensary In Tampa, Florida

Ayr Wellness Inc. YRWF AYR announced the opening of its 46th Florida dispensary, located in southern Tampa.

The new dispensary encompasses ~3,000 square feet of retail space in Hillsborough County, and is located just off the Dale Mabry Highway, an artery connecting several major shopping destinations, MacDill Air Force Base and Tampa International Airport. The store features Ayr’s full line of concentrates, edibles, gummies, vapes, and a selection of high-quality flower, including whole flower and pre-rolls.

“We are proud to welcome the latest addition to our Florida footprint,” stated Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr. “This opening, our 46th in the state, coincides with the recent launch of Kynd premium flower and Walking STIX pre-rolls, representing further expansion of our product portfolio and selection of high-quality product offerings available to our Florida patients.”

In February 2021, Ayr purchased Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences, which included 31 dispensaries across the state. Since then, the company has opened 15 additional locations – bringing the current total to 46 stores. This location marks Ayr’s fourth LHS location serving patients in the Hillsborough area.

In 2021, Ayr relocated its U.S. headquarters from New York City to Miami, underscoring the company’s commitment to the region.

