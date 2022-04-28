Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From April 28, 2022

GAINERS:
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed up 4.35% at $1.20
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed up 3.21% at $26.36
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 2.74% at $0.84
LOSERS:
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 9.18% at $0.56
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 6.67% at $9.52
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 3.91% at $4.42
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 1.81% at $0.15
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 1.79% at $14.79
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 1.14% at $0.64
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 0.18% at $0.28
- Allied ALID shares closed down 0.00% at $0.78
- Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed down 0.09% at $0.28
