New Jersey Police Officers Can Legally Consume Cannabis When They're Not On The Clock

New Jersey cops can consume cannabis without penalty while off the job. The message came via a memo from acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin to police chiefs telling them that they “may not take any adverse action against any officers because they do or do not use cannabis off duty.”

Officers are barred from consuming cannabis while on duty, but according to Platkin’s memo, a weed-tainted urine test would not serve as cause for firing, reported Police1.com.

"To be clear, there should be zero tolerance for cannabis use, possession or intoxication while performing the duties of a law enforcement officer," Platkin said. But off the clock, officers can do what they like regarding the consumption of legal cannabis so long as they are 21 or above, once New Jersey begins adult-use cannabis sales on April 21.

Cannabis Use, On Or Off Job, Still Forbidden For New York Cops

By contrast, New York cops are "strictly forbidden" to use cannabis even when they’re off duty. A memo to that effect was dispatched to all uniformed and civilian NYPD members exactly one year ago, shortly after weed was legalized in the Empire State under then Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

New Jersey's Legal Cannabis Roll Out

The Garden State's Cannabis Regulatory Commission issued licenses to a group of medical marijuana dispensaries, known as alternative treatment centers, to begin selling recreational weed on April 21.

"We're thrilled that New Jersey adult-use sales will begin on April 21st," tweeted Boris Jordan, founder and chairman of Curaleaf. "We've prepared for this moment and look forward to seeing new customers at both locations, Edgewater and Bellmawr."

The commission had given initial approval to a handful of multistate operators to begin sales, including Acreage Holdings ACRDF, Ascend Wellness, AAWH AAWH, AYR Wellness AYR AYRWF Curaleaf CURLF, Green Thumb GTBIF, Columbia Care CCHWF TerrAscend TRSSF and Verano Holdings VRNO VRNOF.

