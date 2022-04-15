It's Official: New Jersey Cannabis Sales To Begin April 21, Why Not 4/20? Here's Why

New Jersey legal weed sales can begin April 21, state officials announced. The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission will issue licenses to seven medical marijuana dispensaries, officially known as alternative treatment centers that will also sell recreational weed beginning on April 21.

The seven treatment centers are now clear to sell adult-use cannabis at 13 locations across the state. It is up to each of them to decide when they will open.

“This is an exciting time for New Jersey,” said Cannabis Regulatory Commission executive director Jeff Brown. “We have been intentional and deliberate to do everything in our power to set the market on good footing to start.”

Earlier this week, the commission gave initial approval to alternative treatment centers, which are multi-state operators to begin operating. They include Acreage Holdings ACRDF, Ascend Wellness, AAWH AAWH, AYR Wellness AYR AYRWF Curaleaf CURLF, Green Thumb GTBIF, Columbia Care CCHWF TerrAscend TRSSF and Verano Holdings VRNO VRNOF.

Representatives of the companies told NJ Advance Media they all intend to open at least some of their facilities on April 21.

Why Not Open On 4/20?

Although a source representing one of the approved alternative treatment centers told NJ Advance that none are ready to open Monday or Tuesday. But more importantly, Wednesday is 4/20, “which the regulators want to avoid at all costs in opening any stores” due to fears of draining supplies. Thus, the source said, “Thursday is go time.”

The alternative treatment centers have been approved to sell recreational cannabis at their medical marijuana sites in various NJ cities.

Which Shops Are Opening Where?

A spokeswoman for Verano said late Thursday that the company is planning to begin recreational cannabis sales at its sites in Elizabeth and Lawrence on April 21.

Acreage intends to kick off sales at The Botanist Williamstown and The Botanist Egg Harbor on the 21st.

Acsend reps said it wants to begin sales at its Rochelle Park facility.

Green Thumb, which uses the RISE Mankato banner, confirmed that RISE Bloomfield and RISE Paterson will open this coming Thursday at 6 a.m.

Under CRC guidelines, registered patients can purchase up to three ounces of medicinal cannabis/cannabis product.

Recreational users will be able to purchase up to one ounce in a single transaction.

The CRC said it would provide a list of which locations will open on April 21 on its website as soon as the alternative treatment centers make their decisions.

Photo by Manisha Raghunath on Unsplash