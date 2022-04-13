Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From April 13, 2022

GAINERS:
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 19.41% at $0.24
- Cybin CYBN shares closed up 12.03% at $0.81
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 7.52% at $0.83
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed up 6.16% at $26.20
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 5.62% at $13.15
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 5.49% at $5.19
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 4.53% at $1.01
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed up 2.86% at $1.44
LOSERS:
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 3.88% at $0.16
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 0.46% at $19.33
- Allied ALID shares closed down 0.11% at $0.90
