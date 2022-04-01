Cybin, Seelos Therapeutics Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
- Cybin CYBN shares closed up 5.26% at $0.86
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 4.92% at $0.88
- GH Research GHRS shares closed up 4.81% at $19.17
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 4.52% at $5.32
- Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed up 4.09% at $0.28
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 3.72% at $13.37
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 1.54% at $0.15
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed up 1.03% at $27.40
LOSERS:
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 4.81% at $0.17
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 3.60% at $1.07
- Allied ALID shares closed down 2.91% at $1.00
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed down 1.49% at $1.32
- Mindset Pharma MSSTF shares closed down 1.32% at $0.45
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.