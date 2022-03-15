Another Cannabis Delivery App Lands On Apple Store: TerrAscend's The Apothecarium App Available In New Jersey & California

TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) has launched The Apothecarium mobile retail app for Apple iOS devices.

Why It Matters?

Users can now place orders for pickup at The Apothecarium dispensaries in Maplewood and Phillipsburg, New Jersey, as well as delivery and pick-up orders from The Apothecarium Capitola in California.

"Our proprietary app allows customers to instantly connect with our Apothecarium dispensaries while providing more choice and convenience in a personalized, digital environment, Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend, said. “This launch rounds out our omnichannel offering, with the app seamlessly integrated into our existing retail and web-based e-commerce experiences."

The app is available for download through the Apple App Store for customers in New Jersey and California.

What’s Next?

The company expects to expand availability of the mobile app across TerrAscend's U.S. footprint of Apothecarium locations in the coming weeks.

Over the last year other industry peers also opted to launch its iOS apps, including Driven by Stem (OTC:STMH) (NYSE:STEM) Emjay, TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTC:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, Leafly and Eaze, to name a few.

Photo: Courtesy of Bagus Hernawan on Unsplash