The Parent Company Jumps On Board With Cannabis Delivery Via Apple iPhone, Available In California

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, announced the launch of a shoppable app for iPhone users Monday.

A few weeks ago, the weed delivery company Eaze introduced the "first-of-its-kind shoppable" app available through the App Store.

Based in San Jose, The Parent Company is doing the same – jumping at the opportunity after

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) updated its policies and is now allowing cannabis-focused apps on its store.

Caliva Delivery App, available through the Apple App Store, allows California consumers 21 and older to buy weed via the app.

The introduction of the new app follows the company's latest effort to boost its presence in the Golden State by launching a new delivery hub in Chula Vista, which is poised to serve an additional 3.3 million residents in the greater San Diego area.

This is a major milestone for the legal cannabis industry and consumers alike," said Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company. "We are thrilled to provide California consumers with yet another familiar, convenient and safe way to access our wide assortment of high-quality cannabis products."

The app also allows consumers to obtain rewards through the company's integrated loyalty program, Caliva CLUB.

"While our customers love the ease of ordering cannabis through their Caliva app, they also love that we have real experts at the ready to answer their questions through online chat or through scheduling an online consultation," O'Malley added.

Photo Source: CNW Group/TPCO Holding Corp.