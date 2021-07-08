Cannabis Delivery Via iPhone Is Here With Eaze's New App, Thank You Apple

A cannabis delivery app on your iPhone? Yeah, it's a thing.

One company couldn't wait to get started after Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently changed its policies allowing cannabis-focused apps on its store.

Weed delivery company Eaze jumped at the opportunity and on Thursday announced the launch of a “first-of-its-kind shoppable” app for iPhone users.

Already available through the App Store, Eaze provides all manner of cannabis purchases and delivery services, making cannabis shopping a convenient tap of the screen.

“The shoppable Eaze app is a major milestone for the legal cannabis market and consumers,” the company stated.

Via the new app, users can complete registration ID, verification, product selection, payment and, best of all, doorstep delivery.

“Eaze has always been about using the latest developments in technology to make shopping for legal cannabis more accessible,” said Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy. “It’s hard to overstate how important this is to our company and the industry. It’s deeply gratifying to launch the Apple Store’s first fully-functional cannabis delivery app, making it even easier for our two million registered customers to legally consume.”

The Eaze app features include:

On-Demand Delivery, Order Tracking, and Easy Payment;

Attractive Deals;

Dank Selection;

Cannabis for a Cause.

The app was designed in-house and geofences purchases to jurisdictions where cannabis is legal. The San Francisco-based company currently provides cannabis delivery services across California, with plans to reach Michigan in July.

Customers who download the app Thursday (July 8) can use code “EAZE20” for a $20 discount on their first delivery.

Photo: Courtesy of Eaze