Leafly Launches iPhone App to Purchase From Cannabis Dispensaries Online

A new update to Leafly’s iOS app will enable iPhone and iPad users to place pickup orders for cannabis in legal state markets.

“We are thrilled Leafly’s customers will now have the option to conveniently order cannabis within the app," said Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita

"As cannabis continues to be one of the fastest-growing industries in our country, increasing access through in-app ordering will only help support local dispensaries and businesses,” Miyashita added.

Now, users can download the Leafly iOS app via the Apple App Store. The announcement follows Apple’s recent update to its guidelines, which now permits in-app purchasing from licensed cannabis dispensaries, in June.

Under its new policy, Apple created leeway that allows georeferenced "licensed dispensaries" to sell their goods via iPhone.

In July, Eaze released a new app that allows users to register and verify their ID, select products, payment options, and receive doorstep delivery. Rogelio Choy, CEO of Eaze, defined the delivery app as “a major milestone for the legal cannabis market.”

