Emjay Cannabis Delivery Co. Launches iOS App Via Apple Store, Joining Its Cannabis Industry Peers

byJelena Martinovic
July 29, 2021 1:24 pm
Vertical cannabis delivery and retail company Emjay has launched its first iOS app.

Available for download on the Apple App Store, Emjay's store will provide customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco with access to a number of cannabis brands such as Stiiizy and Sherbinskis as well as everything else found on the company's menu. Customers can also check product reviews before they e-shop.

Emjay joins other cannabis companies that jumped at the opportunity following Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) recent decision to change its policies and allow cannabis-focused apps on its store.

Located in Los Angeles, Emjay followed the early moves made by its industry peers, TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM) (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, and Eaze, which also launched its apps for iPhone users recently.

"With the legalization of cannabis accelerating to include states such as New York, and discussions around federal legalization gaining traction, we anticipated that Apple was going to lift their restrictions around cannabis apps," Emjay CEO Chris Vaughn, said Thursday. "We're thrilled to now be live on the App Store, be one of the first native iOS applications for cannabis shopping, and to be able to provide a more convenient and seamless experience for our customers."

Photo: Courtesy of Rob Hampson on Unsplash

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

