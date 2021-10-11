fbpx

Another Weed Delivery App Lands On Apple Store: Stem's Budee App Available In California & Oregon

byJelena Martinovic
October 11, 2021 11:23 am
Another Weed Delivery App Lands On Apple Store: Stem's Budee App Available In California & Oregon

Stem Holdings, Inc., which is doing business as Driven by Stem (OTCQX:STMH) (CSE:STEM), announced Monday that Budee, its e-commerce cannabis delivery platform and service, has launched the Budee Cannabis Delivery app, which is available for download in the Apple App store.

Budee’s 173,000 loyal customers can now purchase from its wide-ranging selection and track orders to their doorstep with an intuitive app-based shopping experience, the Florida-based cannabis company announced.

Customers in California and Oregon can choose between an extensive, curated product assortment of flower, pre-roll, concentrates, edibles and accessories available on Budee’s marketplace app.

The new app also features a seamless purchase experience, complete in-app cannabis e-commerce shopping, special and exclusive deals, products deals, promotions, as well as expedited customer service and on-time delivery service.

Adam Berk, CEO of Stem, a multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company, called the move a “significant milestone” for the company.

“We are ready and excited to expand our technological leadership to the 65% of our customers who have an iPhone as well as new customers enthused to have our great assortment and personalized service, who can now seamlessly and confidentially purchase cannabis products through their mobile device in our markets,” Berk commented. “We continue to focus on improving customer experience and have launched our Budee app across our current footprint in California and Oregon to facilitate new customer acquisition and service excellence.”

The company also said that Budee will be expanding into new markets in late 2021 and throughout 2022.

Apple Hype Continues

After Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) updated its policies to allow cannabis-centric apps onto its store, several cannabis companies launched new apps for Apple’s iOS smartphone operating system.

Weed delivery company Eaze jumped on the opportunity first by launching a “first-of-its-kind shoppable” app for iPhone users in July, followed by TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, Emjay and Leafly.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Photo: Courtesy of Brett Jordan from Pexels

