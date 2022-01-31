ATAI Life Sciences, Mind Medicine Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
GAINERS:
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 7.89% at $5.33
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 7.69% at $1.12
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed up 7.56% at $1.85
- GH Research GHRS shares closed up 7.40% at $16.98
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 6.56% at $15.75
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 6.54% at $1.14
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed up 5.03% at $27.15
- Mindset Pharma MSSTF shares closed up 2.97% at $0.59
- Allied ALID shares closed up 1.12% at $1.80
LOSERS:
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down -6.57% at $0.22
- Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed down -5.83% at $0.28
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down -1.94% at $1.01
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down -1.22% at $0.17
