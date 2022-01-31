Cannabis Banking Act Added To Other Legislation By Rep. Perlmutter, MSO Shares Rise On News

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) has attached the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow U.S. financial institutions to do business with legal cannabis entities, as an amendment to the America Competes Act.
Perlmutter made the announcement in a Tweet Friday afternoon.
"Cannabis-related businesses – big and small – are in desperate need of access to capital & the banking system in order to operate in an efficient, safe manner & compete in the growing global cannabis marketplace," Perlmutter wrote.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
The SAFE Banking Act was approved by the House in September 2021. However, in December, it was stripped from part of a defense funding bill in the Senate.
Meanwhile, shares of several multi-state operators rose on the news. They include Trulieve TCNNF, Cresco Labs CRLBF, Green Thumb Industries GTBIF, Curaleaf (OTCPK: CURLF), Verano Holdings VRNOF, Acreage Holdings ACRHF, and Jushi Holdings JUSHF.
Although even if the SAFE banking act is approved in the House this year, it's uncertain how it will fare in the Senate.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.