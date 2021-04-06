Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap.

In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of March 29th – April 4th, 2021.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

* Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article.

10. TCI Earnings Recap: The 4 Bosses of #MSOGang Report Another Quarter of Triple-Digit Growth

In Today’s Earnings Recap We’ll Be Reviewing the Most Recent Quarterly Financial Results and Corresponding Earnings Conference Calls of the Big 4 U.S. MSOs, Also Known as the “4 Bosses of #MSOGang”

Without further delay, let’s take a closer look at the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings from Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF), Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF).

READ FULL MSOGANG EARNINGS ARTICLE

9. Why Would Anyone Invest in The Psychedelics Medicine Market?

The “Right” Thing to Say Would Be That By Investing in Psychedelics, We’re Investing in the Next Evolution of Mental Health Medicines and Therapies

Despite a recent downturn in the broader markets, as well as a sell-off in the Psychedelics space – those who got in early on the big-name Psychedelic Stocks such as MindMed (OTCQB:MMEDF), Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) and Field Trip Health (OTC:FTRPF) are still money-good. Of course, these numbers don’t mean much right now. After all, these companies haven’t even scratched the surface in terms of what they’re going to accomplish over the next three to five years. In other words, the big money has not yet been made on these stocks.

READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS INVESTING

8. RWB Updates Investors on Acquisitions in Michigan, Illinois and Florida, Celebrates Success of PV and High Times Brands

Demand for RWB’s Platinum Vape Branded Products Continues to Soar, With PV Reporting Record Michigan Sales of Roughly USD $6.5 Million for the Month of February

Red White & Bloom (OTCQX:RWBYF) released a comprehensive Q1 2021 corporate update on Wednesday, bringing investors up to speed on the status of the company’s acquisitions in Michigan, Illinois and Florida. The update also celebrated the tremendous success of RWB’s Platinum Vape and High Times cannabis brands.

READ FULL RWB ARTICLE

7. 3 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2021

Here Are Three of the Best U.S. Multi-State Cannabis Operators Tackling a $20 Billion Market Opportunity

At an annual growth rate of 20% per year, the Marijuana industry has become one of the nation’s fastest-emerging industries. Meanwhile, Cannabis Stocks have been giving back some mouthwatering gains to investors. In fact, shares of Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQB:JUSHF) have returned 413%, 385%, and 636%, respectively. (Each of these companies operates solely in the States, but has to list on the Canadian stock exchanges to raise capital, as marijuana is still illegal on the federal level in the U.S.) Let’s look at what they have in store for the future.

READ FULL MARIJUANA STOCKS ARTICLE

6. COMPASS Pathways Appoints Wayne J Riley MD to its Board of Directors

Dr. Riley is President of the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Health Sciences University, Brooklyn, Where He Holds Tenured Professorships in Internal Medicine, and Health Policy and Management

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it has appointed Wayne J Riley MD to its Board of Directors. A primary care physician and an academic, he has more than 25 years of experience encompassing clinical and academic medicine, research programme oversight, biotechnology, primary care, public health, healthcare management and policy, healthcare quality, academic health science centre administration, and government service.

READ FULL CMPS ARTICLE

5. Aphria Reports Independent Proxy Firms Approve of Tilray Merger

The Two Firms, Institutional Shareholder Services, and Glass Lewis and CO Have Reportedly Recommended That Shareholders Vote in Favour of the Transaction

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) is evidently looking to drum up shareholder support for its proposed transaction with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) (FRA: 2HQ). The firm this morning released that two separate proxy advisory firms have provided favourable voting recommendations to institutional investors for the transaction.

READ FULL APHA TLRY ARTICLE

4. MindMed Announces the Publication of New Data on Personalized MDMA Dosing

The Study Used Data From 194 MDMA Administrations in Ten Randomized Placebo-Controlled Studies in Healthy Subjects

MindMed (OTCQB:MMEDF) announced the publication of the first study on MDMA dosing optimization using personalized medicine. The study took place at the University Hospital Basel Liechti Lab, in Basel, Switzerland. This study provides the first scientific data for predicting responses to MDMA and optimizing dosing. This may maximize the potential beneficial therapeutic effects while reducing adverse responses when treating medical conditions.

READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE

3. The Ultimate Guide to Cannabis Legalization in New York

The Key Dates to Know, and Which Pot Stocks Could Benefit the Most

New York is the 15th state to legalize recreational Cannabis in the U.S. In the Empire State, recreational Marijuana sales could balloon to $7 billion once the market is fully established. Seemingly every cannabis company in the country wants in. The 10 cannabis companies that currently operate in New York’s medical market have a first-mover advantage. Seven of these operators — including Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) — are publicly traded.

READ FULL NEW YORK ARTICLE

2. Core One Labs Completes Acquisition of Ketamine Infusions Centers of Texas Representing the Company’s First Psychedelics Clinic in the U.S.

The Company Also Announced its Fast Entry Inclusion in the Horizons Psychedelic ETF

Core One Labs (OTC:CLABF), a research and technology company focused in life sciences and on bringing Psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Ketamine Infusions Centers of Texas, a U.S.-based health and wellness clinic that provides ketamine infusion therapy. The transaction marks the first health and wellness operation for the company in the United States. Also, the company announced that it has been added on a fast entry basis to the first-ever Psychedelics ETF – the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (NEO: PSYK), effective March 19, 2021.

READ FULL CORE ONE ARTICLE

1. Creso Pharma Appoints Leading Cannabis Executive as Director of U.S. Business Development

The Company Welcomes New York State Legalization of Recreational Cannabis

Creso Pharma (OTC:COPHF) announced that it has appointed leading Cannabis executive Mr. John Griese as Director of U.S. Business Development. This follows the global trend towards cannabis legalization as well as recent legislation in New York State legalizing recreational Marijuana.

READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE

Photo by Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.