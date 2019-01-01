Core One Labs Inc is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. The company has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. The revenue consists of consulting fees associated with set up of cannabis operations and sales of cannabis products, such as CannaStrips, live resins, distillate oils and flower.