Range
0.7 - 0.73
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/47K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 5
Mkt Cap
11.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
15.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 1:02PM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 8:12AM
Core One Labs Inc is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. The company has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. The revenue consists of consulting fees associated with set up of cannabis operations and sales of cannabis products, such as CannaStrips, live resins, distillate oils and flower.

Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Core One Labs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Core One Labs (CLABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Core One Labs (OTCPK: CLABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Core One Labs's (CLABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Core One Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Core One Labs (CLABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Core One Labs

Q

Current Stock Price for Core One Labs (CLABF)?

A

The stock price for Core One Labs (OTCPK: CLABF) is $0.7258 last updated Today at 2:30:30 PM.

Q

Does Core One Labs (CLABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Core One Labs.

Q

When is Core One Labs (OTCPK:CLABF) reporting earnings?

A

Core One Labs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Core One Labs (CLABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Core One Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Core One Labs (CLABF) operate in?

A

Core One Labs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.