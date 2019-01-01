Creso Pharma Ltd is engaged in developing, registering, and commercialization of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health. Its product portfolio includes Creso Animal Health products, Nutraceutical products, Topical products, Therapeutics products, and Lifestyle products. The company has operations in Switzerland, Canada, Colombia, Israel and Australia. The company derives prime revenue from the Europe and Middle East regions.