QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
69.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 11:51AM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Mar 8, 2021, 10:17AM
Creso Pharma Ltd is engaged in developing, registering, and commercialization of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health. Its product portfolio includes Creso Animal Health products, Nutraceutical products, Topical products, Therapeutics products, and Lifestyle products. The company has operations in Switzerland, Canada, Colombia, Israel and Australia. The company derives prime revenue from the Europe and Middle East regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Creso Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Creso Pharma (COPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Creso Pharma (OTCQB: COPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Creso Pharma's (COPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Creso Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Creso Pharma (COPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Creso Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Creso Pharma (COPHF)?

A

The stock price for Creso Pharma (OTCQB: COPHF) is $0.0565 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:10:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Creso Pharma (COPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Creso Pharma.

Q

When is Creso Pharma (OTCQB:COPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Creso Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Creso Pharma (COPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Creso Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Creso Pharma (COPHF) operate in?

A

Creso Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.