Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 10, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2019 4:24pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 10, 2019
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 0.68% to close at $7.39.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.37%, closing at $8.11.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.83%, closing at $15.75.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 1.73%, closing at $45.93.

Losers

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.18
-0.41
- 11.42%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.23
-0.1418
- 5.98%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.62
-0.3026
- 4.37%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.98
0.055
+ 2.86%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$172.90
-4.92
- 2.77%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.93
0.78
+ 1.73%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.64
-0.11
- 1.63%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.10
-0.0838
- 1.62%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.22
0.09
+ 1.47%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.50
-0.0359
- 1.42%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.52
-0.03
- 1.18%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.35
-0.1752
- 1.13%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.83
0.1741
+ 1.11%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.89
0.056
+ 0.82%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$38.78
-0.3178
- 0.81%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.04
-0.2338
- 0.75%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.14
0.06
+ 0.74%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.39
0.05
+ 0.68%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.36
-0.14
- 0.62%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.79
-0.015
- 0.54%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.53
1.295
+ 0.44%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.50
0.36
+ 0.36%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.55
-0.0458
- 0.34%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$132.63
0.28
+ 0.21%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.89
-0.01
- 0.2%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.15
0.0092
+ 0.09%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
