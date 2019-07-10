Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 10, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 0.68% to close at $7.39.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.37%, closing at $8.11.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.83%, closing at $15.75.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 1.73%, closing at $45.93.
Losers
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 1.63% to close at $6.64.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.28%, eventually closing at $38.60 after its subsidiary Spectrum Therapeutics announced a new Canadian Mental Health partnership.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 1.55%, to close at $15.29.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 12.22%, eventually closing at $3.16.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 2.88%, eventually closing at $172.70.
- HEXO (AMEX: HEXO) shares dropped by 1.73%, to close at $5.10.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares fell 1.94% to close at $1.52.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 0.08%, to close at $132.19.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 2.69% to close at $14.48.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 2.2% to close at $2.48 after raising $30 million support from Gotham Green Partners.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 4.19% to close at $6.63 after announcing a new education partnership with Lift & Co.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 1.28%, to close at $2.32.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 3.38% to close at $14.30.
