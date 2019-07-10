Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 10, 2019

Gainers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 0.68% to close at $7.39.

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 0.37%, closing at $8.11.

Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.83%, closing at $15.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 1.73%, closing at $45.93.

Losers

