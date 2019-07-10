Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MedMen Enterprises Gets $30M Support From Gotham Green Partners
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2019 8:24am   Comments
Share:
MedMen Enterprises Gets $30M Support From Gotham Green Partners
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX: MMNFF)(CSE:MMEN) announced Wednesday it gained an additional equity commitment from Gotham Green Partners in the amount of $30 million.

The additional equity commitment was created with Wicklow Capital’s assistance, making Gotham Green Partners’ total commitment to the company reach $280 million, out of which the investor has already provided $100 million.

MedMen Enterprises’ co-founder and CEO Adam Bierman said, “Both Gotham Green and Wicklow have shown continued confidence in our strategy and recognize the potential ahead.”

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more

According to the release, this additional investment will mainly be used to broaden its exposure in Florida, to operationalize the balance of the company’s retail license, improve the company’s balance sheet, broadening the company’s retail footprint, and to concentrate on important strategic markets.

MedMen provides services across the country, with flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Gotham Green Partners is a private equity firm with offices in California and New York. It mainly invests in companies from various sectors of the cannabis industry.

“MedMen’s strategy, brand and performance makes them the clear leader of cannabis retail in the U.S. and we are supportive of management’s vision and plan for growth and profitability,” said Gotham Green managing member Jason Adler.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Adam Bierman Gotham Green Partners Jason AdlerCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MMEN + MMNFF)

NYSE And NASDAQ Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 9, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 8, 2019
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 3, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 2, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.06
-0.02
- 0.25%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.60
0.0086
+ 0.24%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$132.22
-0.1299
- 0.1%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.74
-0.005
- 0.07%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.92
-0.005
- 0.07%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.67
0.01
+ 0.06%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$39.12
0.02
+ 0.05%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.49
-0.0089
- 0.04%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.10
-0.04
- 0.04%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.14
-0.01
- 0.02%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.13
+ 0%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.90
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.54
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.93
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.80
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.60
+ 0%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.18
+ 0%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$177.82
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.27
-0.0001
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.55
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.37
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.84
+ 0%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.53
+ 0%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.34
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.23
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.14
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

Another Cannabis ETF Sparks Up Today

Upstart exchange traded funds issuer Innovation Shares is expected to roll out The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) today, about nine months after the issuer filed ... read more

OrganiGram Announces Proprietary Technology For Cannabis-Infused Edibles

Canadian cannabis producer OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) announced a new proprietary technology that would enable the production of liquid and ... read more

Green Growth Brands To Purchase Moxie For $310M, Create '360 Degree' Cannabis Company

Green Growth Brands (OTCQB: GGBXF)(CSE:GGB) announced Tuesday it entered into an agreement with MXY Holdings to acquire the company for $310 million, which ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session