Spectrum Therapeutics Announces Canadian Mental Health Association Partnership
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2019 2:29pm   Comments
Spectrum Therapeutics Announces Canadian Mental Health Association Partnership
The medical division of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), Spectrum Therapeutics announced Wednesday that it's collaborating with the Canadian Mental Health Association's "Not Myself Today" workplace mental health program.

Medical Cannabis At Work 

The collaboration is supposed to create an educational content module that would deal with the issue of medical cannabis in work environments.

The initiative is expected to launch at the beginning of 2020. The program will focus on breaking stigma in the workplace that surrounds cannabinoid-based medicines, according to Spectrum Therapeutics.

The program will emphasize the importance of a doctor's role in helping patients find the right cannabinoid-based medicine to treat their conditions.

Mental illness is "a leading cause of disability claims in the workplace in Canada," according to Spectrum.

Estimates from the country's mental health association show one in every two Canada residents has or will have a mental illness by the time they reach 40, Wednesday's announcement said. 

'Break The Stigma' 

Despite the data, the stigma surrounding natural medicine that could help is ongoing.

"The stigma surrounding medical cannabis and mental illness prevents meaningful action and dialogue among those affected. One of the goals of this partnership is to break that stigma by empowering conversations about mental health informed by evidence-based educational resources," said Canopy Growth CMO, Dr. Mark Ware.

Canopy Growth, previously known as Tweed Marijuana Inc., is an Ontario-based cannabis company that offers a plethora of cannabis-based products and medical devices, providing its services over five continents.

The company's medical division Spectrum Therapeutics is focused on the educational side of the story, trying to impact the public's view of cannabis.

A registered trademark of the Canadian Mental Health Association, "Not Myself Today," is an initiative launched to provide help to both employees and employers in creating healthier mental states at work.

Canopy Growth shares were down 0.84% at $38.77 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

