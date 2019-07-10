Canada’s first branded cannabis oriented educational program is on its way, thanks to a newly announced collaboration between Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX:OGI) and Lift & Co. Corp (TSXV:LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF).

Organigram is concentrated on the production of high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis both for patients and adult recreational consumers. Among the company’s famous brands are Trailer Park Buds, The Edison Cannabis Company, and Ankr Organics.

Lift & Co is a technology company that has been working on connecting the cannabis community in Canada since 2013. It was formed as an online meeting place and ended up being the first website in Canada that offers product reviews.

The idea behind the deal between the two companies is to form a professional cannabis educational program through Lift & Co.’s CannSell retail training program, which is created in alliance with MADD Canada to advertise the responsible sale of cannabis.

“Education and public safety are top priorities for Organigram. We’re pleased to partner with Lift & Co. on this module, which will ensure that thousands of front-line retail staff receive up-to-date and essential information about safe consumption, high-quality cannabis products and important regulations," said Organigram CEO Greg Engel.

He added that emphasizing education among retail staff will enable them to reach consumers with its brand message at the right time and place.