Former Home Depot CEO Joins GrowGeneration As A Strategic Advisor

Bob Nardelli has been appointed as a strategic advisor for the Colorado-based retail hydroponic and organic gardening brand GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQX: GRWG).

Nardelli represents an experienced sales leader with knowledge in multi-national corporations, which includes leading Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) as CEO from 2000 until 2007.

In his role, Nardelli will serve as a senior advisor to GrowGeneration’s CEO and its board of directors. He is expected to provide advice on various supply chain touchpoints and branding essentials. Nardelli will also be tasked with exploring potential partnerships for the company.

In a press release announcing the news, GrowGeneration CEO Darren Lampert discussed the importance of Nardelli's addition.

"Bob is a globally recognized business visionary. He comes with a strong track record of executive operations to generate accelerated, profitable growth and shareholder value across many industry verticals that are of great interest to us," he said.

Nardelli also discussed standout traits in the company that appealed to him.

"I believe GrowGeneration has a solid execution track record, is strongly differentiated from its peers, has achieved scale throughout the supply chain of the hydroponic industry, and is poised to go to the next level," he said.

GrowGeneration's stock traded higher by 7.7% at $3.36 Wednesday afternoon.

