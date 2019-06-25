Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CbdMD Teams Up With Bellator MMA To 'Educate Athletes And Fans' About CBD

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2019 11:37am   Comments
Share:
CbdMD Teams Up With Bellator MMA To 'Educate Athletes And Fans' About CBD
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Bellator MMA announced a new multi-year exclusive partnership with cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD), a consumer cannabidiol) brand. As part of the agreement, mixed martial arts organization Bellator MMA will give cbdMD exclusive branding rights inside the Bellator cage.

CbdMD president Caryn Dunayer said in the press release the partnership will position the company to "educate athletes and fans" about the multiple benefits of CBD.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

The deal shouldn't be confused with rival UFC, which has its own partnership with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) to advance clinical research around CBD products.

Bellator President Scott Coker said teaming up with "innovative partners" is key to the league's success as the sport of MMA evolves. CbdMD is "leading the way in a rapidly growing industry."

Dunayer also said the new partnership should prove to be a "lasting relationship" that will help "push both industries into the future."

cbdMD shares traded lower by 6.4% at $5.54 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Aurora Cannabis Partners With UFC To Advance CBD Research, Product Development

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies

How To Invest In Marijuana Stocks

Photo courtesy of Bellator.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Bellator MMA Caryn Dunayer CBDCannabis News Sports Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + YCBD)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 24
Cowen: Aurora Is 'Top Pick In Cannabis'
The Secret Sauce Behind The Best Performing Cannabis ETF In Canada
The Week In Cannabis: House Takes Historic Vote, New York Decriminalizes, Woman-Led Company Lists On Nasdaq, And More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 21
Aurora Cannabis Confirms Plans For Consumer Products In Canada
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

NASH Disappointment Forces Conatus To Explore Strategic Alternatives