Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced an exclusive, multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership. The deal aims to advance clinical research surrounding hemp-derived CBD products and athlete wellness and recovery.

The research will be conducted at UFC's Las Vegas, Nevada performance institute. UFC's performance institute opened in 2017, serving over 400 athletes since then.

No other financial terms were disclosed.

Why It Matters

"Since the day we opened the Performance Institute, our primary goal was to offer UFC athletes the best possible training, nutrition, and recovery services," said UFC President Dana White in a press release. "This partnership with Aurora is an extension of that goal, and we're looking forward to collaborating with Aurora to find new ways to improve the health and safety of athletes who compete in UFC."

Aurora's research will be led by Dr. Jason Dyck, Professor at the University of Alberta and a Canada Research Chair in Molecular Medicine. He also serves as an independent director on the board of Aurora Cannabis, where he provides valuable oversight for the Company's scientific efforts.

"This global partnership places focus squarely on the health and well-being of UFC's talented and highly trained athletes," said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora.

Aurora Cannabis traded around $8.74 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

NFL, Players Union Agree To Study Cannabis As Pain Treatment

Cannabis Use In Pro Wrestling: A Modern Solution To An Age-Old Problem