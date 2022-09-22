ñol

Alibaba, XPeng Fall Over 1%: Hang Seng Opens Weaker As Investors Continue To Gauge Impact Of US Fed Rate Projections

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 10:49 PM | 2 min read

Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Friday, with shares of Alibaba and XPeng falling over 1% each as investors continued to gauge the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate projections for tackling inflation. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.34% at the open and continues to trade near its 2011 lows.

Li Auto shares rose over 3% in the morning session after the company announced an early launch of its six-seater SUV Li L8.

Hong Kong Stocks Today
Stock Movement
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA  -1.24%
JD.com Inc JD -0.38%
Baidu Inc BIDU -0.51%
Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY           -0.85%
Meituan MPNGF -0.61%
Nio Inc NIO -0.89%
XPeng Inc XPEV -1.76%
Li Auto Inc LI 3.47%

Alibaba shares are hovering close to a key support level of HKD 79.6. If it significantly falls below this level, the stock may likely move towards the next support level of HKD 71.15.

Macro News: Gold in China is trading at a significant premium to international prices as a revival in demand overshadowed the country’s imports, with the benchmark prices in Shanghai climbing to a premium of over $43 an ounce over their London equivalent, reported Bloomberg.

See Also: CATL's 3rd Largest Customer After Tesla, Nio Cuts Reliance On Battery Giant In Bid For Diversification

Beijing has dispatched a team of regulatory officials to Hong Kong to aid the U.S. audit watchdog with onsite audit inspections that involve Chinese companies, as part of a landmark deal between the two countries, reported Reuters, citing sources.

Company News: Chinese battery-maker CALB Co. is looking to raise as much as HK$13.6 billion ($1.7 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

Alibaba Cloud shared plans to double down on its overseas presence, including a $1 billion investment in a "global partner ecosystem upgrade."

Top Gainers and Losers: Alibaba and Lenovo Group Ltd are the top losers among top Hang Seng constituents, having lost over 1% each. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and Li Ning Company Ltd were the top gainers, having gained over 0.9% each.

Global News: U.S. futures were in the green on Friday morning Asia session. The Dow Jones futures rose 0.15%, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.06%. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.14%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s ASX 200 was down 1.65% after remaining closed on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.58%, while China’s Shanghai Composite index gained 0.31%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.08%. 

Posted In: Chinese EV StocksChinese tech Stockselectric vehiclesEurasiaEVsHang SengHong Kong stock marketAsiaNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTechTrading Ideas