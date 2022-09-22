ñol

Alibaba Cloud Goes Aggressive On Overseas Collaboration

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA Alibaba Cloud shared plans to double down on its overseas presence, including a $1 billion investment in a "global partner ecosystem upgrade." 
  • Alibaba Cloud is now the third-largest public cloud provider.
  • It enjoyed a 9.5% market share in 2021, trailing Microsoft Corp MSFT (21%) and Amazon.com Inc AMZN (39%), according to Gartner.
  • The $1 billion initiative will likely support partners' technology innovation and market expansion with Alibaba Cloud in the coming three fiscal years. 
  • The money will come in financial and non-financial incentives, including funding, rebates, and go-to-market initiatives.
  • Cloud infrastructure services spending in mainland China grew 11% in Q2 2022, reaching $7.3 billion and accounting for 12% of global cloud spending. 
  • Alibaba Cloud remains the market leader in China's cloud services market. It grew 10% to account for 34% in Q2.
  • Alibaba Cloud continued to do well with its overseas expansion plans this quarter, launching four data centers in three countries, namely Germany, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.
  • Alibaba Cloud became the go-to cloud solution for many Chinese businesses expanding overseas. 
  • However, growing national security tensions between China and the West drove some customers away from its cloud platform, TechCrunch reports.
  • ByteDance Ltd's TikTok reportedly migrated from Alibaba Cloud to Oracle Corp ORCL servers to win over U.S. regulators affecting Alibaba's growth trajectory. 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.30% at $82.65 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Fooksou Lamimo via Wikimedia Commons

