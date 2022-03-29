Tesla Rival Nio Gains Over 4%, Alibaba Up Nearly 2%: What's Driving Hong Kong Markets Higher Today?

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies rose in Hong Kong on Tuesday as the benchmark Hang Seng Index extended gains to a second straight session.
|Stock
|Movement (+/-)
|Nio Inc. NIO
|+4.6%
|Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY
|+2.3%
|JD.com Inc. JD
|+2.3%
|Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA
|+1.7%
|Baidu Inc. BIDU
|+1.7%
|Li Auto Inc. LI
|+1.2%
|Xpeng Inc. XPEV
|+0.2%
See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock
The Macro Factors: The benchmark Hang Seng Index opened higher and was up 0.5% at press time. The index closed 1.3% higher on Monday.
The market extended gains as investors went bargain-hunting for beaten-down technology stocks. Risk appetite also received a boost amid hopes of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
Companies In The News: Electric vehicle maker Nio, a Tesla Inc. TSLA rival, confirmed that deliveries of its flagship ET7 sedan commenced on Monday.
Xpeng on Monday reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter on strong revenue growth.
Electric vehicle maker BYD Co. BYDDF, backed by veteran investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results later today.
Shares of most Chinese companies ended higher in U.S. trading on Monday after the major averages ended in positive territory amid hopes about a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
Nio closed 6.5% higher in the regular trading session at $21.20, but lost 0.7% in the after-hours session to $21.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Increased Stake in This Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker On Monday
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.