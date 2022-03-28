What's Going On With XPeng Shares?

Xpeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 3.7% at $28.05 during Monday’s pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued first-quarter vehicle deliveries and sales guidance.

XPeng reported quarterly losses of 24 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 34 cents per share. XPeng also reported quarterly sales of $1.34 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20 billion by 12%. This sales figure represents a 207% increase over sales of $436.99 million in the same period last year.

XPeng sees first-quarter deliveries of vehicles as low as 33,500 or as high as 34,000. XPeng also sees first-quarter sales as low as $1.13 billion or as high as $1.145 billion.

Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng, said, "2021 was marked by impressive growth with record-breaking fourth quarter deliveries led by our blockbuster P7 model and our newly launched P5 family sedan. For both the full year and fourth quarter, our total deliveries more than tripled year-over-year, fueled by the fast-growing EV penetration in China and our competitive Smart EV products.”

“In addition, fast expansion of our sales and services, and supercharging stations networks and the accelerated rollout of new products are paving the way for even deeper penetration into China's mid- to high-end market segment where robust demand for our products continues to outpace supply," Xiaopeng stated.

XPeng is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China.

XPeng has a 52-week high of $56.45 and a 52-week low of $18.01.