America's wealthiest billionaires have witnessed an extraordinary year in 2024, with their fortunes far outpacing the 3% growth of the U.S. economy.

What Happened: Surging markets, fueled by advancements in technology and artificial intelligence, have propelled their wealth to unprecedented levels.

According to the report by The Daily Beast, these top 10 billionaires amassed gains nearly equivalent to the U.S. government's annual defense budget of $850 billion.

10. Michael Dell: $14 Billion

The founder of Dell Technologies DELL saw a 55% surge in his company's stock this year, thanks to its transformation into an infrastructure powerhouse for the AI age. Dell owns approximately half of the company, contributing significantly to his fortune.

9. Larry Page and Sergey Brin: $19–20 Billion

The Alphabet GOOGL founders benefited from the company's $650 billion valuation increase in 2024. Despite stepping back from operations, they retain control through super-voting shares, owning just over 3% each of the tech giant.

8. Steve Ballmer: $20 Billion

The former Microsoft MSFT CEO continues to profit from the company's revival under Satya Nadella. Ballmer owns 4.5% of Microsoft, which has funded ventures such as a new stadium for the LA Clippers, the NBA team he owns.

7. Warren Buffett: $29 Billion

Through Berkshire Hathaway BRK, Buffett continues to outperform the market. The company's value rose 28% this year, helping Buffett build his cash reserves to an impressive $325 million, or 30% of Berkshire's valuation.

6. Jeff Bezos: $63 Billion

Bezos, the founder of Amazon AMZN, saw his wealth soar by over $1 billion weekly as Amazon stock rebounded. Bezos retains nearly 9% of the company, funding projects like Blue Origin through periodic stock sales.

5. Jensen Huang: $72 Billion

The founder of Nvidia NVDA reaped immense gains as the company became the darling of the AI revolution. Nvidia's value more than doubled in 2024, with Huang's 3.8% stake driving his fortune.

4. Larry Ellison: $73 Billion

The Oracle founder's fortune grew alongside the company's role as a key player in cloud computing. Ellison owns 43% of Oracle, benefiting significantly from the AI-driven surge in enterprise demand.

3. Mark Zuckerberg: $82 Billion

Zuckerberg's Meta META saw its value rise more than sixfold since late 2022, thanks to strong margins and AI developments like the Llama open-source model. His 13.5% stake in Meta underpins his staggering gains.

2. The Waltons: $148 Billion

America's richest family, heirs to Walmart WMT, collectively control the fortune built by Sam Walton. Their wealth solidifies Walmart's status as one of the largest employers in the country.

1. Elon Musk: $252 Billion

The Tesla TSLA and SpaceX founder tops the list with his fortune growing by nearly $5 billion weekly. Musk's ventures, including Neuralink, the Boring Company, and his federal government initiatives, further cement his status as the most influential figure in business.

