July SPAC Merger Vote Calendar: A Look At Upcoming Votes And Stocks To Watch

After a busy June that saw dozens of SPAC merger votes completed, July is shaping up to be another busy month for the SPAC sector.

Several of the June mergers saw strong trading patterns after their merger vote, and the de-spacing process had been completed.

SPACs could be coming back in favor, making the July SPAC merger vote dates as potential catalysts for many companies in the month.

Here is a look at the current July SPAC merger vote dates:

July 8: Vote on the merger for Sunlight Financial with Spartan Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: SPRQ). The company provides business to business to consumer services for the residential solar market. The company offers loan underwriting, processing, and funding and has funded over $3.5 billion in solar loans.

July 12: Vote on the merger for Enovix with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RSVA). Enovix is a lithium-ion battery company targeting markets including wearables, mobile communications, PCs, and AR/VR. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are customers of Enovix.

July 12: Vote on the merger for WheelsUp with Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp (NYSE: ASPL). The private aviation company clocked $261.7 million in revenue in the first quarter, up 68% year-over-year, and saw active members hit 9,896, up 56% year-over-year. The company has a partnership with Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL).

July 13: Vote on the merger for Markforged with One (NYSE: AONE). 3D printing company Markforged has a large customer base that includes the US Air Force, US Army, US Navy, NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and many aerospace, defense, and automotive companies. Investors in Markforged include Porsche Automobil and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

July 13: Vote on the merger for Hillman Group with Landcadia Holdings III Inc (NASDAQ: LCY). The company is a leader in the fastener and hardware segment, providing fasteners, hardware, work gear, gloves, personal protection equipment, and key duplicating. The company’s products can be found in over 40,000 locations, including The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW).

July 14: Vote on the merger for Owlet with Sandbridge Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SBG). Owlet is a digital baby health care company with its key products, including the Owlet Smart Sock and Owlet Monitor Duo. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $21.9 million, up 47% year-over-year. It sees revenue growing 42.6% year-over-year to $107.2 million in fiscal 2021.

July 14: Vote on the merger for Holley with Empower Ltd (NYSE: EMPW). Holley is a leader in the $34 billion market for performance car and truck enthusiasts. The company has grown through several acquisitions and plans to look for other strategic deals. Holley’s direct-to-consumer sales channel is the fastest-growing and provides high margins.

July 14: Vote on the merger for Cellularity with GX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GXGX). The company has a mission to lead the next evolution of cellular medicine.

July 15: Vote on the merger for Evolv Technology with NewHold Investment Corp (NASDAQ: NHIC). The company provides no-touch screening systems for sports stadiums, office buildings, schools, and other events.

July 15: Vote on the merger for Hyzon Motors with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DCRB). The company is building the largest fuel cell production facility in the U.S. and has signed several hydrogen fuel cell vehicle deals.

July 16: Vote on the merger for OppFi with FG New America Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FGNA). OppFi uses artificial intelligence to target the everyday customer neglected by mainstream financial services. Future product launches include credit cards, near-prime lending, mobile banking, point of sale lending, and mortgage lending.

July 16 (estimate): Vote on the merger for Microvast with Tuscan Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: THCB). Microvast is a leader in batteries for electric vehicles with a revenue of $101 million. The company has a partnership and investment from Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK).

July 19: Vote on the merger for Stryve Foods with Andina Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: ANDA). Stryve Foods offers several items in the protein snacking product, including air-dried meat products. The company has investments from Channing Tatum and Justin Herbert, clocked first-quarter revenue of $6.8 million, up 59% year-over-year.

July 20: Vote on the merger for Matterport with Gores Holdings VI Inc (NASDAQ: GHVI). Matterport offers turnkey solutions for enterprises to digitize their real estate assets. The company saw first-quarter revenue of $26.9 million, up 108% year-over-year, and over 4.9 million spaces under management.

July 20: Vote on the merger for Faraday Future with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: PSAC). Faraday Future is a technology-based luxury electric vehicle company. The company plans on selling over 400,000 vehicles in the next five years, starting with its FF91 flagship vehicle.

July 20: Vote on the merger for Berkshire Grey with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RAAC). Berkshire Grey uses artificial intelligence for robotics and automated solutions. The company will help automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers.

July 20: Vote on the merger for QOMPLX with Tailwind Acquisition Corp (NYSE: TWND). The company is a leader in cloud-native risk analytics using data to help predict cybersecurity, insurance, and finance risks.

July 22: Vote on the merger for Lucid Motors with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV). Lucid Motors is an electric vehicle company that will bring the Lucid Air to market in the second half of 2021 and has plans to introduce future lower-cost models and additional vehicle models in the future.

