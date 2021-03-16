Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Bidding Wars And Revised Agreements

Merger activity decreased last week with four new deals announced and one deal completed. There was a decline in SPAC activity as well with 25 new SPAC IPOs announced last week compared to 36 in the previous week. The record pace of SPAC IPO’s this quarter resulted in 250 SPACs year-to-date compared to just 11 during the same period in Q1 2020.

I was discussing risks associated with the merger arbitrage strategy with a subscriber last Friday and the big drop a target company might experience if a deal fails. While only 4% or 5% of all deals fail, the post failure drop can be 30% or more depending on the premium paid for the target company. The flip side to this is bidding wars, which sometimes result in significantly higher prices for Straight Path Communications in 2017.

We are now seeing something similar with Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) and a couple of other deals. Coherent has received multiple bids ever since it agreed to be acquired by Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) on January 19, 2021. The timeline of the ensuing bidding war for Coherent is given below:

The original cash plus stock deal was worth $212.11 per Coherent share based on Lumentum’s closing price on January 19, 2021. The current offer from IIVI values the company at $264.69.

Also received a rival bid from Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) entered into a revised merger agreement with Vista Equity Partners.

There were two new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section last week.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 25 new SPAC IPOs and 6 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between March 5, 2021, and March 12, 2021.

Symbol Quote Acquiring

Company Acquiring

Company Quote Current

Spread Last Week

Spread Spread Change

Weekly Deal

Type COHR 247.9 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) 88.72 6.77% -14.09% 20.86% Cash Plus Stock HCAP 8.26 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) 2.17 11.62% 5.36% 6.26% Cash Plus Stock DOYU 14.21 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 26.35 35.37% 29.96% 5.41% All Stock PS 22.29 Vista Equity Partners (N/A) 0.94% -1.46% 2.40% All Cash SOGO 8.17 Tencent Parties (N/A) 8.94% 7.36% 1.58% All Cash FBSS 20.72 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (VABK) 30.43 -0.87% 1.71% -2.58% All Stock CXDC 1.13 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) 6.19% 9.09% -2.90% All Cash OSN 4.88 New Ossen Group Limited (N/A) 0.00 4.51% 7.82% -3.31% All Cash NEOS 0.9261 Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) 8.59 0.92% 5.41% -4.49% All Stock AEGN 29.13 New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. (N/A) -10.74% 0.00% -10.74% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 31 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 1 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 55 Stock Deals 20 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 89 Total Deal Size $522.07181 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) by PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) on March 8, 2021. It took 60 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced

Date Acquiring

Company Closing

Price Last

Price Closing

Date Profit Annualized

Profit DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) $19.24 $14.21 06/30/2021 35.37% 119.52% APHA 12/16/2020 Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) $23.11 $20 06/30/2021 15.53% 52.49% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $22.9 12/31/2021 12.45% 15.56% HCAP 12/23/2020 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $9.22 $8.26 06/30/2021 11.62% 39.28% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $139.68 $125.45 12/31/2021 11.34% 14.18% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (AON) $246.24 $222.76 06/30/2021 10.54% 35.62% ATH 03/08/2021 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) $55.24 $50.14 01/31/2022 10.18% 11.50% SOGO 09/29/2020 Tencent Parties (N/A) $8.95 $8.17 07/31/2021 8.94% 23.46% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $47.16 12/31/2021 8.14% 10.18% IPHI 10/29/2020 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) $175.55 $162.99 12/31/2021 7.71% 9.63%

Conclusion:

Four deals received approval from their shareholders last week, amidst deals that had competitive bids and agreements being revised in spite of a decreased activity in both the M&A and SPAC areas. An article titled, ‘Short Sellers Boost Bets Against SPACs‘, that was published Sunday morning by the Wall Street Journal, resonates with our observation from last week, where we mentioned, “Just like there were opportunities on the long side of the SPAC trade, we are likely to see interesting opportunities on the short side after some of the more speculative SPAC business combinations stumble in the coming years.”

Disclaimer: I have long positions in Change Healthcare and Otelco. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

