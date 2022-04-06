12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares moved upwards by 42.9% to $12.9 during Wednesday's regular session. Tufin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1603.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $489.1 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) stock moved upwards by 10.83% to $11.46. Trading volume for BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is 16.7 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 5574.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) shares increased by 7.86% to $78.18. Trading volume for Envestnet's stock is 905.2K as of 13:31 EST. This is 214.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock rose 6.28% to $2.03. The current volume of 218.8K shares is 54.5% of VirnetX Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.6 million.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) stock rose 5.49% to $27.77. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.4K shares, making up 66.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $491.0 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock increased by 5.47% to $14.84. Grid Dynamics Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 781.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 70.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $993.6 million.
Losers
- Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) shares declined by 16.0% to $9.02 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Greenidge Generation Hldg's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 176.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $373.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares declined by 12.61% to $13.9. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 103.3% of Samsara's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock fell 12.42% to $3.35. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 324.9K shares, making up 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock fell 12.07% to $6.08. As of 13:31 EST, FuboTV's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0 million, which is 118.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $937.7 million.
- Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares decreased by 11.87% to $6.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 482.8K, which is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares decreased by 11.39% to $50.77. GitLab's stock is trading at a volume of 847.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 59.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
