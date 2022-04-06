 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares moved upwards by 42.9% to $12.9 during Wednesday's regular session. Tufin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1603.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $489.1 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) stock moved upwards by 10.83% to $11.46. Trading volume for BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is 16.7 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 5574.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) shares increased by 7.86% to $78.18. Trading volume for Envestnet's stock is 905.2K as of 13:31 EST. This is 214.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock rose 6.28% to $2.03. The current volume of 218.8K shares is 54.5% of VirnetX Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.6 million.
  • Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) stock rose 5.49% to $27.77. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 99.4K shares, making up 66.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $491.0 million.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock increased by 5.47% to $14.84. Grid Dynamics Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 781.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 70.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $993.6 million.

Losers

  • Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) shares declined by 16.0% to $9.02 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Greenidge Generation Hldg's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 176.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $373.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares declined by 12.61% to $13.9. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 103.3% of Samsara's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock fell 12.42% to $3.35. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 324.9K shares, making up 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock fell 12.07% to $6.08. As of 13:31 EST, FuboTV's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0 million, which is 118.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $937.7 million.
  • Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares decreased by 11.87% to $6.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 482.8K, which is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares decreased by 11.39% to $50.77. GitLab's stock is trading at a volume of 847.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 59.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DAVE + BBAI)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
What's Going On With BigBear.ai Stock Today?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com