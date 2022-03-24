12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock increased by 32.7% to $1.78 during Thursday's regular session. Global Internet of People's stock is trading at a volume of 116.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 509.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock rose 22.61% to $8.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 298.9K, which is 212.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.4 million.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock increased by 17.89% to $2.24. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 10.7 million, which is 1054.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.6 million.
- SES AI (NYSE:SES) stock rose 16.84% to $9.71. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 207.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares increased by 16.3% to $10.64. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 173.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.9 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares moved upwards by 12.93% to $0.81. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 488.6K shares, making up 188.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
Losers
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares declined by 37.4% to $2.93 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, LiqTech International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 4298.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares fell 10.18% to $2.55. As of 13:31 EST, Advent Technologies Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 525.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.7 million.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares fell 9.75% to $1.02. Guardforce AI Co's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares decreased by 8.65% to $5.39. Trading volume for Heliogen's stock is 536.2K as of 13:31 EST. This is 55.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $988.3 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 8.39% to $1.17. Antelope Enterprise Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 284.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 159.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) stock fell 7.08% to $11.11. Trading volume for Steelcase's stock is 1.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 207.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
