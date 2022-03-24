 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 2:19pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock moved upwards by 34.3% to $2.82 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.4 million shares, making up 6733.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock increased by 21.53% to $2.35. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 153.1% of Evolv Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $334.1 million.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares increased by 17.64% to $3.84. The current volume of 423.9K shares is 85.0% of GreenBox POS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.6 million.
  • TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock rose 14.46% to $4.67. As of 13:31 EST, TROOPS's stock is trading at a volume of 144.2K, which is 204.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.4 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares moved upwards by 11.72% to $7.38. The current volume of 428.6K shares is 77.7% of Ondas Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares increased by 9.64% to $12.28. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares, making up 145.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.

 

Losers

  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares fell 13.3% to $1.85 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 639.5K shares is 271.0% of PaySign's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock declined by 13.0% to $7.7. The current volume of 790.5K shares is 80.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) stock declined by 11.05% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $897.5 million.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares decreased by 9.53% to $4.5. The current volume of 156.6K shares is 60.9% of Ipsidy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares declined by 8.4% to $2.35. As of 13:31 EST, Quantum's stock is trading at a volume of 477.1K, which is 83.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.7 million.
  • Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) stock declined by 7.97% to $2.08. Quanergy Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 685.0K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 31.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

