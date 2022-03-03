 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock moved upwards by 29.6% to $5.87 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.6 million, which is 402.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock rose 16.82% to $1.25. The current volume of 54.1K shares is 49.6% of AppTech Payments's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $30.08. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6 million shares, making up 246.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 12.83% to $5.54. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2435.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $746.0 million.
  • Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) stock moved upwards by 11.4% to $4.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 292.1K, which is 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock moved upwards by 9.64% to $2.5. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.8K shares, making up 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.

 

Losers

  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock fell 19.9% to $18.07 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 348.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares decreased by 19.28% to $17.0. As of 12:31 EST, Identiv's stock is trading at a volume of 663.8K, which is 402.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $377.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) stock fell 19.18% to $23.89. As of 12:31 EST, Digimarc's stock is trading at a volume of 301.9K, which is 245.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $423.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) stock decreased by 18.01% to $7.65. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 508.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $491.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 17.88% to $3.54. The current volume of 352.7K shares is 473.8% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares declined by 17.32% to $218.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.4 million shares, making up 610.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

