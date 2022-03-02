12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares rose 46.6% to $1.28 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Trevi Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 428.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares moved upwards by 38.2% to $0.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.4 million shares, making up 472.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares increased by 33.29% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 61.5 million, which is 1636.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock moved upwards by 24.44% to $0.28. Regulus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 269.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock moved upwards by 22.37% to $8.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 240.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares increased by 20.53% to $0.88. The current volume of 9.4 million shares is 56.1% of Ardelyx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares declined by 36.1% to $6.63 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 184.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.5 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock declined by 34.65% to $3.0. As of 12:30 EST, SAB Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 368.2K, which is 205.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million.
- Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) shares declined by 34.6% to $47.74. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 110.7K shares, making up 174.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock decreased by 23.81% to $1.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 105.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares declined by 22.48% to $23.52. As of 12:30 EST, ChemoCentryx's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 255.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares fell 14.03% to $45.18. Zai Lab's stock is trading at a volume of 571.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers