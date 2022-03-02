 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares rose 46.6% to $1.28 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Trevi Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 428.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares moved upwards by 38.2% to $0.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.4 million shares, making up 472.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares increased by 33.29% to $0.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 61.5 million, which is 1636.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock moved upwards by 24.44% to $0.28. Regulus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 269.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock moved upwards by 22.37% to $8.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 240.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares increased by 20.53% to $0.88. The current volume of 9.4 million shares is 56.1% of Ardelyx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

Losers

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares declined by 36.1% to $6.63 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 184.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.5 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) stock declined by 34.65% to $3.0. As of 12:30 EST, SAB Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 368.2K, which is 205.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.4 million.
  • Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) shares declined by 34.6% to $47.74. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 110.7K shares, making up 174.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock decreased by 23.81% to $1.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 105.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares declined by 22.48% to $23.52. As of 12:30 EST, ChemoCentryx's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 255.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares fell 14.03% to $45.18. Zai Lab's stock is trading at a volume of 571.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CCXI + ARDX)

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Jefferies Raises Price Target On This Small-Cap 'Stand Out' Biotech Stock
See Why Is Stifel Analyst 'Perplexed' After ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com