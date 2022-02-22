 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:17pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) stock rose 45.4% to $35.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6 million shares, making up 1677.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock increased by 8.63% to $47.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 151.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) stock rose 8.15% to $13.4. The current volume of 75.5K shares is 19.0% of SQL Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $5.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 137.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares rose 6.43% to $31.25. As of 12:30 EST, Star Bulk Carriers's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 140.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares rose 6.3% to $12.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 141.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

Losers

  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares declined by 19.9% to $5.28 during Tuesday's regular session. Sidus Space's stock is trading at a volume of 93.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares declined by 13.65% to $0.88. Trading volume for Team's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 76.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares decreased by 12.94% to $3.97. Markforged Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 648.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 79.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $737.8 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares fell 12.5% to $0.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 759.4K shares, making up 46.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.3 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock declined by 11.09% to $0.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.6 million shares, making up 106.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.3 million.
  • Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares decreased by 10.91% to $7.24. As of 12:30 EST, Tritium DCFC's stock is trading at a volume of 770.1K, which is 10.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $980.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

