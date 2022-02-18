 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 12:43pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 9.9% to $0.87 during Friday's regular session. SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 10.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 119.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.5 million.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares rose 9.32% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) shares increased by 9.26% to $95.47. As of 12:30 EST, Matson's stock is trading at a volume of 596.8K, which is 163.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares increased by 7.69% to $28.26. EuroDry's stock is trading at a volume of 153.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 427.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.4 million.
  • Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock rose 6.4% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) stock increased by 6.0% to $113.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 155.7K shares, making up 54.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

 

Losers

  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock declined by 19.6% to $6.5 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Sidus Space's stock is 102.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.3 million.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares decreased by 18.96% to $4.99. As of 12:30 EST, voxeljet's stock is trading at a volume of 106.1K, which is 394.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
  • Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) shares fell 13.06% to $49.95. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 228.1% of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock declined by 11.64% to $1.02. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 243.8% of Team's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares fell 11.29% to $22.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 913.9K, which is 274.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $411.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares declined by 10.71% to $9.84. Trading volume for Urban-gro's stock is 126.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 89.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

