12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares rose 15.7% to $27.97 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Cambium Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 261.3K, which is 133.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $745.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares rose 11.46% to $19.06. Amplitude's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 531.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 10.43% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 504.0K, which is 279.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock increased by 10.02% to $54.22. As of 12:30 EST, Appian's stock is trading at a volume of 906.6K, which is 147.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock increased by 8.63% to $7.11. As of 12:30 EST, Matterport's stock is trading at a volume of 10.4 million, which is 94.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $2.79. As of 12:30 EST, HeartCore Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 987.2K, which is 36.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
Losers
- nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock decreased by 18.0% to $15.52 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 484.9K, which is 248.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock declined by 15.94% to $43.33. Trading volume for Braze's stock is 817.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 156.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock fell 14.58% to $8.91. The current volume of 808.8K shares is 78.2% of Agora's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares declined by 13.05% to $17.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.4 million.
- Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares decreased by 12.41% to $12.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 903.3K shares, making up 292.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $368.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 12.3% to $0.51. As of 12:30 EST, Color Star Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 125.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 million.
